The Lady Sages (4-4) entered the fourth quarter down by ten points, and they staged an unstoppable rally that propelled them to a final victory of 37-25 over Unity last week.
The lead wobbled back and forth early on in the game, leaving the Sages trailing by five at half time. The Rockets widened the margin to ten points by the end of the third.
The MHS girls stayed focused upon entering the last quarter, tallying five points right out of the gate. They continued to narrow the gap bit by bit, and the Sages finally snagged the lead when sophomore Sophia Beery nailed a three point shot.
Ahead 27-25, the Sages charged forward with no looking back. Junior Lizzie Stiverson sank four consecutive free throws after Beery’s shot to extend and secure the lead.
The wave of scoring kept coming throughout the fourth period. Beery, Stiverson, junior Renni Fultz, senior Hailey Moore, and sophomore Lydia Burger all contributed to an impressive total of 24 points in the period alone.
Fultz and Stiverson each ended with nine points. Burger tallied a total of eight, and Beery added six.
The Sages also played two road games. Their match against Bloomington Catholic Central resulted in a 32-62 loss.
Fultz led the team with sixteen points. Stiverson followed with eight, and Burger chipped in five.
The final game of the week was on the road against Warrensburg-Latham. A rapid scoring streak in the second quarter paved the way for a 41-26 victory for the Sages.
The early minutes of the game were indecisive, and the Sages were ahead by only two when the second quarter rolled around. However, the girls burst into action, bagging fifteen points in one period alone, securing a 22-9 lead by halftime. The lead never faltered from then on.
Pacing the team was Stiverson with sixteen points. Fultz also landed in double digit scoring, ending with eleven.
The Lady Sages will compete next on Thursday for their final home game.