MONTICELLO — Monticello (16-10) grabbed two wins over the week, defeating both Rantoul and Riverton.
The Sages took off in the first quarter with 17 points to establish a 13-point gap over Rantoul, and they continued to lead 28-7 at the half.
The Monticello girls slowed their pace towards the finish, allowing time for the younger players to gain experience. The night ended in a 42-23 victory for the Sages.
“ (It) wasn’t our cleanest or prettiest game, but we are finally getting some girls back, and we were able to get a lot of girls minutes,” said Head Coach Seth Melton. “We tried out some different lineup combinations, got a look at some girls in different role(s).”
The seniors led the game in scoring with nine from Lizzie Stiverson and seven from Hannah Swanson, but the biggest performance came from Renni Fultz, who racked up 17 points and broke Monticello’s record for number for career rebounds.
“It’s not something I was expecting necessarily,” Fultz shared. “I just try to work hard all the time, but breaking a record has been one of my goals since freshman year.”
Against Rantoul, Fultz grabbed her 791st rebound as a Sage, breaking a record that had been in place for 41 years.
“I kind of knew it was coming,” she explained. “Last year, Coach Beery told me it was in reach, even with the shortened season. So I knew that I might be close, but I didn’t know when.”
This marks the second record shattered by Fultz this school year, the first being the number of kills she gathered during the 2021 volleyball season. “The memories and experiences made through sports over the past four years are worth more than the titles of being a ‘record breaker’,” she noted, “(but) it does make me happy to know that my name will be on the wall with other athletes for future students to see.”
Fultz went on to lead the team against Riverton, contributing 12 points to pave the way for a 41-30 win.
With a healthy lineup restored, the Sages jumped ahead 10-4 in the first quarter, leading by five at half and by ten with a quarter to go.
Stiverson put up ten points, and freshman Megan Allen chipped in nine.
“The past few weeks have been rough on our team because we have been missing some key players off and on,” Fultz said. “Luckily, we are all back and working hard in preparation for the postseason.
Coach Melton agreed, “We should be in a good position to finish out the last couple weeks of the regular season strong.”
The Sages will host senior night against Pontiac on Monday, January 31 for the final home game of the season.