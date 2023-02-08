LEROY — Two Monticello High School wrestlers kept their season alive last weekend, advancing out of the LeRoy regional. Gavin Ridings and Preston Bettinger will each compete at the Clinton sectional on Friday and Saturday, wrestling for their chance at a state tournament appearance.
Ridings (32-13) was strong in the 138 lbs. weight class, winning his first two matches before falling in the final to top-seeded Kaden Inman of Unity. Ridings went in as the No. 2 seed.
Bettinger (24-15, N. 3 seed) won the key third place match at 126 lbs. to advance to the next postseason round. After a 1-1 start, he wrestled back for two more wins, one an 11-6 decision and the other a convincing win by fall in 3:05 in the third-place bout.
Wyatt Vaughan finished fourth at 182 lbs., so will serve as alternate in the weight class at sectional.
The Sages scored 85 points to finish eighth out of 11 teams at regional. LeRoy/Tri-Valley defended its home turf and won the weekend with 224.5 points, holding off a strong Unity team by just two points. St. Joseph-Ogden finished third, followed by Olympia, Clinton, St. Thomas More, Bismark-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Monticello. Warrensburg-Latham, Decatur Lutheran and Rantoul.
The top four finishers at sectional advance to the IHSA State Wrestling Meet, which starts Thursday, Feb. 16 at the State Farm Center.