Monticello, IL (61856)

Today

Showers early, turning to a wind driven steady rain overnight with a few thunderstorms possible. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers early, turning to a wind driven steady rain overnight with a few thunderstorms possible. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.