FARMER CITY – Blue Ridge High School’s spikers have jumped out to a 3-0 start with a trio of impressive victories last week over University High School, Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Judah Christian. The Knights ran its record to 4-0 on the season Monday night with a three-set win at Villa Grove.
Blue Ridge coach Evan Miles is pleased with his team’s chemistry thus far.
“Our players play together and like one another. We play great defense and our setter play sets the tone. We serve fairly well too,” Miles said.
He said the team is working to improve on coverage in certain rotations.
In its opener March 18, the Lady Knights defeated Uni-High 25-5, 25-5. Gracie Shaffer led the way with 14 assists and three digs, with Nadia Beedle adding six kills and Payton Burns serving four aces.
Versus Georgetown-Ridge Farm two days later, Burns helped lead the way with four kills and five aces in a 25-11, 25-8 decision. Shaffer added nine assists, Jenna Mozingo nine digs and Pheobe Reynolds two blocks.
This past Saturday, Blue Ridge ran its season mark to 3-0 with a 25-15, 25-12 win over Judah Christian in action at Farmer City.
Beedle recorded a team-high eight kills in the 25-15, 25-12 victory. Shaffer contributed 19 assists, Mozingo 14 digs, Reynolds four aces and Beedle had a block.
Blue Ridge’s junior varsity team is 2-1 on the season with wins over Uni-High (25-7, 25-5) and Georgetown-Ridge Farm (25-23, 22-25, 17-15), and a a 25-17, 22-25, 12-15 loss to Judah Christian.
Monticello starts 1-1
MONTICELLO – The MHS Volleyball team (1-1) opened its season by grabbing a win in the opening match.
Against Pontiac, the Sages won handedly in two games. The first game ended with the Sages leading by four, and they finished with a narrow three point margin in the second game.
Junior Renni Fultz led the team with ten kills. Senior Hailey Pierce had eight, and senior Allie Carr had five kills.
Carr also led the team with an impressive sixteen assists.
Defensively, junior Hannah Swanson was an effective presence on the court, earning four blocks.
Fultz also led the team with digs, contributing eight. Junior Lizzie Stiverson followed with seven, and teammates Addison Schdmit, Pierce, and Carr all chipped in five apiece.
The Sages then faced Paxton Buckley-Loda where they fell in two close sets. The first game ended 25-16, and in the second game, the Sages trailed by only four.
Allie Carr stepped up with eight assists and nine digs. Fultz was close behind with seven digs, Kylie Krahn had six, and Stiverson had five.
Hailey Pierce led with four kills. Fultz and Stiverson each contributed three, and Carr had two. Swanson and Freshman Emma Hillard each had one kill.
Carr, Stiverson, and Fultz each served one ace.