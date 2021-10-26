ARTHUR — When the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond started the football season 0-3, not many outsiders gave the Knights much of a chance to make the Class 2A Boys Football playoffs.
“After starting off 0-3, we had a big meeting in our gym before our first week practice of Week 4,” said ALAH coach Ryan Jefferson. “We handed out papers to all the players and coaches, and we evaluated ourselves with the questions on the sheet and just really looked deeply inward about what we needed to change. Because we knew the talent we had, and we just were not playing to our abilities.”
ALAH rattled off two straight wins (Cerro Gordo/Bement and Tri-County) to set its record at 2-3.
After the Knights had a setback with a loss against Arcola the following week, they had to win their last three games of the season to have a chance at making the playoffs.
But again, Jefferson and his players did not count themselves out. The following week, ALAH blew out Tri-County and took a forfeit win against Argenta-Oreana.
So the Knights’ chances at a playoff berth depended on Friday night’s game against Villa Grove. A loss meant no playoff.
“Well obviously it was pretty big because we had to win to be in,” Jefferson said. “We were pretty confident going in, but with our low numbers of kids dressed (21, because of quarantines and injuries).
In the last regular-season game and the last Lincoln Prairie Conference, the Knights had their best offensive game of the season on Senior Night.
ALAH defense also did not allow a touchdown in the first half. Villa Grove’s scored its only points in the first half The Blue Devils’ blocked a punt and recovered the ball for a touchdown with 31 seconds left in the first half.
The Knights, on the other hand, moved the ball up and down the field for most of the game.
“Our offense was tough to stop; it was our best offensive performance this year, almost 500 yards total, 420 on the ground,” Jefferson said.
After a 58-yard touchdown run from Kaden Feagin, ALAH extended its lead to 20-6 at the half.
The second half, the Knights poured it on, eventually taking a 42-6 lead. ALAH eventually won 49-22.
Feagin finished with 233 yards on 19 carries and five touchdowns. He scored on a 44- and 34-yard carries. He also completed 5-of-9 passes for 68 yards and a touchdown.
Landon Waldrop ran the ball eight times 78 yards and scored a touchdown, andMason Allen totaled 46-yards on seven carries.
Max Allen finished with 43-yards on six carries, and Jayce Parsons ran the ball twice for 20 yards.
Drew Cotton caught a 47-yard touchdown pass, and Jayce Parsons caught two passes for nine yards. Noah Garrett caught two passes for 12 yards.
Defensively, Feagin and Noah Garrett led the Knights with 13 tackles each, and Austin Abercrombie and Drew Cotton had seven tackles each. Abercrombie also recorded two sacks.
“For me, the win was especially important for our three seniors because those three have been with me the whole time, started with me as freshmen,” Jefferson said, “so I wanted them to see how they helped build this program up.”
The Knights’ win (5-4) earned them a playoff berth against the No. 2 seeded team in the 16-team playoffs.
ALAH, the No. 15 seeded team, is scheduled to travel to Pana. Game time announced this week.
“I know Pana is a good team and will be tough competition, but I’m actually excited about the matchup with Pana,” said Jefferson. “It’s a closer game so we won’t be stuck on a long bus ride, and while Pana has great athletes on the outside, I believe we have the athletes that can match up with them now that we’re back to full health. Pana also has great football tradition so I know it will be a very fun atmosphere and our program needs that exposure for the future players.”
CGB finishes season
The Cerro Gordo/Bement finished the season on a good note with a 39-14 win against Tri-County at home Friday.
The win ended the Broncos season with an overall record to 4-5 on the season and 3-4 in the Lincoln Prairie Conference.