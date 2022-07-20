With a new school year just around the corner, The News-Gazette’s Colin Likas took one last look at the 2021-22 school year and handed out props to several Piatt County athletes, teams and coaches.
Fantastic freshmen
— Megan Allen and Elle Bodznick, Monticello. Formed a potent 1-2 punch for Sages girls’ soccer, as Allen produced 22 goals and nine assists while Bodznick tallied 14 goals and 14 assists, setting the school record for single-season assists. Allen also lettered in volleyball, golf and basketball.
Coaches of the Year
— Lyle Dorjahn, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Directed a Knights boys’ track and field team that won Class 1A regional and sectional titles before ranking second at state. Also a boys’ track and field assistant coach.
— Andrew Turner and Kevin Roy, Monticello
Assistant Coaches of the Year
— Don McCarthy, ALAH
— David Kramer, Blue Ridge
Milestones
— Max Allen, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. After missing most of his senior football season with a hamstring strain, Allen broke school records in the 200-meter dash (22.20 seconds) and 400 dash (49.27) and also placed second in the Class 1A 400 dash state race.
— Mahomet-Seymour’s Rob Ledin and Monticello’s Kevin Roy. Both of these coaches recorded a 300th career win this school year — Ledin with Bulldogs wrestling and Roy with Sages boys’ basketball.
— Chris Jones, Monticello. Jones accumulated his 200th career win as the Sages’ baseball coach when his team handled Paxton-Buckley-Loda 9-0 on April 21, 2022.
— Arcola’s Ariana Warren, Cerro Gordo/Bement’s Connor Brown, Cerro Gordo/Bement, Clinton’s Kaitlyn Rauch and Oakwood’s Josh Young. Each of these athletes scored a 1,000th career basketball point, and Rauch’s teammate Mallory Cyrulik also hauled in her 1,000th career rebound.
Super sophomores
— Claire Seal, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Received All-Area first-team recognition in girls’ basketball despite suffering a major knee injury late in the regular season, finishing with averages of 15.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals as the Knights went 21-2 while she was healthy.
— Dylan Howell, Cerro Gordo/Bement. Placed 42nd in the Class 1A boys’ cross-country state meet during the fall and then was one of two Broncos to qualify for the Class 1A boys’ track and field state meet, placing 24th in the 3,200-meter run.
— Luke Teschke, Monticello. Has verbally committed to Illinois State baseball with two high school seasons remaining. In his 10th-grade year, he helped Sages baseball to a Class 2A super-sectional appearance, and he also was a quarterback and strong safety on the Monticello football roster.
Top student-athletes
— Jacob Duzan, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Played a meaningful role in Knights placing second in the Class 1A boys’ cross-country state meet, also ran track for ALAH and wound up as his class valedictorian.
— Joey Sprinkle and Renni Fultz, Monticello. Sprinkle kept a 4.0 GPA while playing three sports, Fultz held a 3.96 GPA while playing four sports and both were named Illini Prairie Conference Scholar Athletes.
Programs on the rise
— Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond football. Ryan Jefferson’s Knights dealt with a bevy of injuries last fall but return 10 offensive starters and 10 defensive starters, including Illinois football commit Kaden Feagin.
In memoriam
— Linden Swango, Monticello. The former Sages football and golf coach, 90, died on Dec. 26, 2021. He also served as a teacher, sports reporter, author, photographer and IHSA state track and field meet volunteer.
— Lucas Otto, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. The 2020 Knights alumnus, 20, died on June 29, 2022, in a motor vehicle crash. He was a News-Gazette All-Area football and baseball honoree and Lake Land College baseball pitcher playing summer baseball for the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes.
Deserved more pub
— Alexa Miller, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Soccer player, basketball athlete and track and field competitor was a News-Gazette All-Area second-teamer on the hardwood and a Class 1A girls’ triple jump state finalist.
Teams of the year
— Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys’ cross-country. Knights captured Class 1A regional and sectional championships before nearly winning the small-school state meet, with their 172 points landing behind only Chicago Latin’s 165 points.
— Monticello boys’ basketball. Sages advanced to the Class 2A state tournament for the second time in program history — and the second time under coach Kevin Roy — coming away from State Farm Center with a best-ever runner-up trophy and 33 overall wins.
— Monticello boys’ golf. With a fairly young group of scoring golfers, Sages hauled in a Class 1A regional championship and advanced as a squad to the state tournament, in which they placed eighth and received a top-10 individual finish from Will Ross.
Future blue-chippers
— Logan Beckmier, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Placed first in a Class 1A regional boys’ cross-country race, second in a sectional and 13th in the state meet, then qualified for the 1A boys’ track and field state tournament in the 1,600-meter run (14th place) and 3,200 run (11th).
— Mabry Bruhn and Will Ross, Monticello. Bruhn placed first in a cross-country regional and ninth at state in Class 1A before earning a 2A 800-meter run state medal. Ross climbed into the individual top 20 in the Class 1A boys’ golf state finals.
Out of state alumni to watch
— Makenzie Brown, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Knights’ 2021 alumna is transferring after one season with Tulsa softball. She helped ALAH place fourth in the 2021 Class 1A softball state tournament.
— Aliyah Welter, Monticello. Sages’ 2018 product was an honorable-mention All-American in pole vault at Louisville and competed in last month’s USA Track and Field women’s pole vault national tournament.