VANDALIA — Three Monticello High School senior wrestlers won their share of matches in IHSA sectional action at Vandalia Friday and Saturday, but each fell short of advancing to this weekend’s state meet at the State Farm Center. Kaleb Reid and Cal Spence ended their seasons one match short of advancing to the state event.
It ends the season overall for MHS, which wrestled to a 21-14 dual meet mark overall.
Coach Andy Moore said his team came a long ways from limited experience when the season began.
“Most of the seniors were not in the starting varsity lineup until last year, and that was limited due to COVID-1,” Moore said.
“I have seen quite a bit of growth in this entire team, I just wish we had more time to continue working towards improvement.”
At 160 lbs., Reid lost his opener at 3:27 to Weston Henderson of Goreville, but rebounded to take a victory over Litchfield’s Seth Kenter (fall in 1:10). He then lost 13-4 to Lawrence Trimble of Mt. Zion, stopping him one match shy of finishing in the top four, which would advance him to state.
Reid ended his season with a 33-23 mark overall.
Cal Spence won his first match at 152 lbs., an 8-2 decision over Erin McKinney of Vandalia. After a loss to eventual champion Eric McKinney of Vandalia, Spence took a win over Mt. Zion’s Harrison Weter (fall in 3:45) before bowing out in a fall to Braden Johnson. Spence ended his fine season with a 33-19 record.
Regional champion Jaxon Trent received a bye in the first round of sectional at 138 lbs., but was eliminated from the championship side with a 13-2 decision to eventual runner up Blake Mays of Anna. Trent wrestled back with a pin in 58 seconds over Cooper Fehrenbacher of Richland. He then suffered a loss at the 5:07 mark against Gavin Mann of Frankfort to end his season.
Trent was 39-14 for the 2021-22 campaign.
Also graduating from Moore’s squad are Ethan Alexander, Eli Bailey, Daevion Fenelon and Drew Schlabach.
Key returnees next year will include Riley Jones, Brandon Peters, Hunter Romano, Tristan Slade and Myles VonBehren.
“I am optimistic about the future of our team,” Moore said. “We have a lot of talented wrestlers that have been or will possibly be in the line-up next year. It’s always challenging to replace seniors, but the returning wrestlers were able to see what good leadership should look like from this year’s group.”