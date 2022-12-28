TOLEDO – Seven MHS wrestlers scored for the squad as it grappled to a sixth place finish out of 18 teams at the Cumberland High School Skull & Crossbones meet on Dec. 17.
Earning second place finishes overall were Drake Weeks, who won four straight at 132 lbs. before falling in the championship bout to Carter Chambliss of Oakwood; and Riley Jones, victorious in two matches at 220 lbs before a title match loss to Craig Markello of Robinson.
Other top-six finishes for the Sages were:
Fourth place: Marissa Miller, 106 lbs.
Fifth place: Gavin Ridings, 138 lbs.; Dawson Sheets, 152 lbs.; Hunter Romano, 170 lbs.
Sixth place: Tristan Slade, 145 lbs.
Season stats
Here are the statistical leaders for Monticelllo so far this season, including meets up until the Cumberland High School tournament:
Falls: Riley Jones, 12; Hunter Romano, 11; Russ Brown, Caleb O’Linc and Drake Weeks, 8 each
Technical Falls: Preston Bettinger, Gavin Ridings, Tristan Slade, 1 each
Majority Decisions: Caleb O’Linc, Tristan Slade, 1 each
Wins: Hunter Romano, 14; Riley Jones, Gavin Ridings, 13 each; Caleb O’Linc, 12; Marissa Miller, 11; Tristan Slade and Drake Weeks, 10 each.
What’s next”
After a holiday break, Monticello travels to the Abe’s Rumble Wrestling Invite in Springfield on Dec. 29-30.
Monticello’s pool also includes Erie-Prophetstown, Mt. Carmel, Macomb and Deer Creek-Mackinaw. Pool play performance will determine placement in subsequent rounds, but Mooresaid his team should get about nine matches over two days.
MHS also takes part in the Princeton Tourney Jan. 6-7. The Illini Prairie Conference Duals then await Jan. 13-14 at Prairie Central High School.