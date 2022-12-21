MONTICELLO — A home-heavy week helped the Monticello High School wrestling squad to four wins against just one loss against five opponents last week.
One of the wins was by the narrowest of margins, as the Sages initially wrestled to a 39-39 tie against Westville.
That’s when the tie breakers started. And continued. And then went on a bit more.
“We ended up winning on the 10th tie-breaker criteria!” coach Andy Moore said. “When that happens, there is one point added to the team that won. So the final score was 40-39.”
The winning efforts in last week’s matches boosted the squad’s dual-meet record to 9-6 on the season.
Westview/Ridgeview
Monticello hosted Ridgeview and Westview on Dec. 13 at the Sievers Center and defeated Ridgeview 45-36 while defeating the Tigers by that single, tie-breaker point.
Registering perfect nights with two wins by fall were Drake Weeks at 132 lbs., Hunter Romano at 170 lbs. and Caleb O’Linc at 195 lbs.
Weeks, a freshman, earned a fall against Ridgeview in just 28 seconds.
“I feel like we are starting to show improvements from the start of the season,” MHS coach Andy Moore said.
“From a team standpoint, we are trying to figure out everyone’s weight class and who will be in the lineup each time we compete. We have a long season ahead of us, so we will continue to take steps towards improvement each and every time we step on the mats.”
Wyatt Vaughn also recorded two wins, one by a fall in 1:17 and the other by default.
Helping out with one victory each among contested matches were Marissa Miller (106 lbs.), Gavin Ridings (138 lbs.), Tristan Slade (an exciting 1-0 decision against Westville at 145 lbs.) and Russ Brown (160 lbs.).
Senior Night
Although it is still early in the season, the last home meet of the season for MHS was held Dec. 15, so Senior Night was observed.
Seniors on this year’s squad are Preston Bettinger, Caleb O’Linc and Riley Jones.
The Sages came out on top against Urbana (71-12) and Centennial (39-33) but were defeated by a strong Mt. Zion squad (24-52).
O’Linc sparkled on Senior Night, earning three wins, all by fall in a nearly perfect night of wrestling. He pinned his Mt. Zion opponent just 22 seconds into the match. It was a nice finish for the senior, who is graduating early so will no longer be wrestling for MHS.
Moore said O’Linc is part of a quartet that has excelled in the past two weeks.
“Gavin Ridings has been wrestling really tough lately and he is winning some challenging matches. Hunter Romano and Drake Weeks both had had good weeks as well,” Moore added.
Several other Monticello grapplers earned two wins on the night: Brown (both by fall), Romano (both by fall), Ridings (one by fall, one by technical fall) and Weeks (one by fall).
Chipping in with a win apiece — all by fall — were Marissa Miller (106 lbs.), Bettinger (126 lbs.), Slade, Dawson Sheets (152 lbs.) and Riley Jones (220 lbs).
Porta Invitational
MHS finished 13th out of 28 teams at the Petersburg Porta High School tourney on Dec. 10.
Six Sages placed at the event: Romano and Jones, fifth place; Slade, sixth place; Weeks, seventh place; and Brown and Wyatt Vaughan, eighth place.
After a holiday break, Monticello travels to the Abe’s Rumble Wrestling Invite in Springfield on Dec. 29-30, which should be a good test for the young Sages club.
“Abe’s Rumble is the premiere dual team tournament and is considered by many as the most accurate portrayal of who the best teams are,” Moore said.
Monticello’s pool also includes Erie-Prophetstown, Mt. Carmel, Macomb and Deer Creek-Mackinaw. Pool play performance will determine placement in subsequent rounds, but Moore said his team should get about nine matches over two days.
MHS also takes part in the Princeton Tourney Jan. 6-7. The Illini Prairie Conference Duals then await Jan. 13-14 at Prairie Central High School.