CLINTON – The Monticello High School wrestling squad got its season off to a good start on Dec. 1, scoring wins over Clinton, Decatur Lutheran and Taylorville in a meet at Clinton.
The Sages scored a close 40-35 decision over Clinton, and easier wins over Taylorville (71-6) and LSA (43-24).
“I am very pleased with how the opening night turned out,” said MHS coach Andy Moore. “We have plenty of room for improvement, but to see some fundamentals and philosophies being utilized is encouraging. Now we need to start expanding on the basics to take it to the next level.”
Junior Tristan Slade dominated at 145 lbs., not only earning two wins by fall, but recording those in 21 and 27 seconds.
Sophomore Isaiah Ducker (132 lbs.) and senior Riley Jones (220 lbs.) also earned two non-forfeit wins, each by fall on the day.
Sophomore Hunter Romano took a win each in two weight classes: 170 and 182 lbs.
Senior Preston Bettinger also had two wins at 126 lbs., one by fall and the other a technical fall.
Also earning wins at the tourney were junior Marissa Miller (106 lbs.), senior Caleb O’Linc (195 lbs.) and sophomore Russ Brown (160 lbs.)
Moore said his grapplers stood out “due to their attacking approach. They didn’t wait around to see what their opponents were going to do, instead they were aggressive and did what they needed to in order to control the matches.”
At Fairbury
At a meet Saturday in Fairbury, Monticello wrestlers Miller (106), Bettinger (126), Drake Weeks (132), Caleb O’Linc (195) and Riley Jones (220) all earned multiple victories at Prairie Central’s North/South Multi Duals, which also included the host Hawks, El Paso/Gridley, Gibson City-Melvin- Sibley/Fisher, Hoopeston Area, Reed Custer and Wilmington.
The Sages registered a win over Wilmington (57-15), but lost in matches to Hoopeston (30-45), GMCS (21-54), Reed Custer (36-48) and El Paso-Gridley (30-52).
“We are a fairly young team with a mixed level of experience,” Moore said of his 24-player squad that features just three seniors – Bettinger, O’Link and Jones.
“Right now we are a team that is going to rely heavily on every member to pull their weight in order for the overall team to have success.”
What’s next?
Monticello hosts LeRoy and Warrensburg-Latham in a 6 p.m. start on Thursday (Dec. 8), then hits the road to compete in matches at Petersburg Porta Saturday.
Next week features two home matches at the Sievers Center versus Ridgeview and Westville at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 ; and Mt. Zion, Centennial and Urbana at 6 p.m. on Dec. 15.