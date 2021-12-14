MONTICELLO — Monticello High School’s wrestling squad has started the season at 4-3, and matches are starting to resemble some normalcy after the abbreviated campaign in the spring.
For one thing, the Sages competed in three matches in a single day at Prairie Central on Dec. 4, the first time that has been allowed since the 2019-20 season.
“Three matches in a day was a good feeling,” MHS coach Andy Moore said. “Now we need to start improving upon higher levels of conditioning as well as technical skills. The season is starting to feel much more normal than last year.”
At Prairie Central, Monticello won two of three matches: wins over Hoopeston (39-30) and an exciting victory 42-40 over El Paso-Gridley. The loss came to GCMS 48-30.
Gavin Ridings helped earn the win over EPG with a 6-point pin in 1:34 at 138 lbs., enabling the Sages to come from 4 points down in the final weight class of the match.
“I resisted telling him what was on the line as he prepared to wrestle,” Moore said. “I didn’t see it benefitting him to have that extra pressure. Gavin just wrestled as hard as he could, and that is what I ask of all of them in every match. This one worked in our favor!”
Winning two matches each (not counting forfeits) at the Prairie Central tournament were Jaxon Trent (2-0, one pin at 145 lbs.); Cal Spence (2-1, one pin at 152 lbs.); Myles VonBehren (2-0, one pin at 195 lbs.) and Brandon Peters (2-1, 2 pins at 285 lbs.)
Monticello opened the season on Dec. 2, splitting matches at Taylorville. MHS defeated the host school 57-21, then dropped a 51-24 decision to Clinton.
Against Taylorville, Sam Spencer (113 lbs.), Daevion Fenelon (120 lbs.), Eli Bailey (145 lbs.), and Peters all won by fall (pin). Spence added a 4-0 decision in his match.
Versus Clinton, Trent pinned his opponent 2:49 into the match, while Kaleb Reid also recorded a fall at 170 lbs., his 1:39 into the match.
Moore said he is pleased to see better numbers for area wrestling teams this year, although there were several forfeits in most of the early matches.
As for MHS, he said his squad of 23 wrestlers is down a bit from the roster size of previous years, but “comparable to our typical average for a school our size. On a positive note, we do have the potential to fill every weight class eventually if wrestlers we have follow their weight certification abilities.”
Against Warrensburg-Latham at LeRoy on Dec. 9, Monticello lost its first entry, then reeled off four straight wins — three by fall and one by technical fall — to take control and record a 59-15 win.
Recording wins by fall were Tristan Slade (126 lbs.), Ridings, Spence, Ethan Alexander (182 lbs.), and VonBehren. Trent won his match by a 16-0 margin to record a technical fall.
The Sages had some solid performances against LeRoy in its second match, but the Panthers were too much, handing MHS a 50-30 loss.
Reid, VonBehren and Riley Jones (220 lbs.) all recorded wins by fall for Monticello.
“I felt like we wrestled a little flat up at LeRoy,” Moore said. “We still don’t have too many matches under our belts and you could see we were a little apprehensive at times. We are starting to show improvement in areas.”
This past weekend, the Sages took part in the highly-competitive Petersburg Porta tournament. Earning top-six finishes were Trent, fourth; Spence and Bailey, fifth; and IsaiahDucker and Peters, sixth.
What’s next?
The Sages were scheduled to compete against Ridgeview and Westville at Westville on Dec. 14, then travel to Urbana Thursday (Dec. 16) against Urbana, Centennial and Mt. Zion. MHS finishes the week with both JV (at GCMS) and varsity (at Cumberland) matches.