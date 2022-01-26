BEARDSTOWN — The Monticello High School wrestling squad warmed up for the postseason with three wins in five matches last week, including a split of four matches at a highly-competitive meet at Beardstown on Saturday.
“I am pleased with our performance at Beardstown,” MHS coach Andy Moore said. “We were one match away from beating Beardstown, but just couldn’t finish the job. We competed well.”
Monticello defeated Petersburg Porta 46-36 and Springfield Lanphier 72-12, and lost to Beardstown 48-36 and Vandalia 63-18.
Ethan Alexander (170 lbs.) registered three wins, all by fall at Beardstown, two of those in the first period.
Tristan Slade (132 lbs), Jaxon Trent (138 lbs.) and Myles VonBehren (195 lbs.) also had outstanding days with two wins by fall. Kaleb Reid added a pin and a win by majority decision on the day at 160 lbs.
Also earning wins on the mat for MHS were Daevion Fenelon (120 lbs., by fall); Drew Schlabach (182 lbs., by fall); Brandon Peters (295, by fall) and Sam Spencer (106 lbs., by fall).
Earlier in the week on Jan. 20 at Olympia, the Sages dominated in a 63-16 win over Riverton. Registering wins by fall for MHS were Russ Brown at 152 lbs., Schlabach and Riley Jones at 220 lbs.
Peters earned a 7-5 decision in the heavyweight matchup.
Postseason set to start
After a final regular season match at Bismark-Henning Thursday (versus B-H and Oakwood), the Sages travel two hours south to start the post season Feb. 4-5 at the Richland High School regional in Olney.
Monticello is one of 11 teams assigned to that regional. The others are Effingham, Lawrenceville, Mt. Carmel, Oblong, Olney, Robinson, Shelbyville, Toledo Cumberland, Unity and Westville.
The top three individuals from each weight class advance to sectional action the next weekend at Vandalia, with a chance to compete at the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 17-19 at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
“My goals for the team are for every wrestler to win at least one match, and to get as many to advance to Sectionals as possible,” Moore said.
The regional winning team advances to team sectionals Feb. 22, with the winners advancing to team state on Feb. 26.