SPRINGFIELD — The Monticello High School wrestling squad advanced to the top 32 round of Abe’s Rumble last week, a two-day tournament in Springfield.
The Sages went 3-2 in the finals bracket to take second in the Silver Division, which earned them 18th overall out of 60 teams. The squad was 5-4 overall in the dual meet tourney.
“This was the first time all season we were able to fill out all weight classes due to the IHSA body weight certification process,” MHS coach Andy Moore said.
Four Monticello wrestlers had 7-2 records at the meet: Sam Spencer at 102 lbs., Tristan Slade at 132 lbs., Ethan Alexander at 170 lbs. and Myles VonBehren at 195 lbs.
“This is a very taxing event for the wrestlers, as it has tough competition with little time to recover or bounce back between rounds. I feel like our team responded very well to the competition and made large gains on the mat.”
MHS travels to a multi-team meet in Princeton this Saturday, then hosts the Illini Prairie Conference meet Jan. 14-15 at the Sievers Center in Monticello.