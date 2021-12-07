MONTICELLO — A story walk has been installed on the Sangamon River Trail near the Allerton Public Library, four years after initially being proposed.
A collaborative effort between the library and City of Monticello, the effort includes 19 pedestals installed by the city along the portion of the trail closest to the library.
Walkers can read children’s stories progressively on the panels, which will be swapped out quarterly by library staff.
“I’m so excited to see the story trail up,” Library Board Chairman Sue Gortner said. “It’s a great addition to the community.”
Library Director Sherry Waldrep said StoryWalk was created by Ann Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont in 2007 to encourage people to get out and walk while enjoying a children’s story.
“People have begun to enjoy it, and we’ve received positive feedback,” Waldrep said.
She noted there are QR codes that can be scanned, enabling readers to send feedback to the library, including how many people had taken part in the story walk.
The Monticello Rotary Club and Kirby Medical Center also donated toward the story walk.
“The Gingerbread Man” is the first story to be told on the trail.