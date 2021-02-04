Freund honored at Baldwin Wallace
Baldwin Wallace University has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.
Any full-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours or part-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for six or more graded hours in the fall or spring semester will be placed on the dean’s list.
Among those honored was:
Mansfield – Dante Freund
Baldwin Wallace University, founded in 1845, was one of the first colleges to admit students without regard to race or gender. An independent, coeducational university of 3,500 students, BW offers coursework in the liberal arts tradition in more than 80 academic areas. It is located in Berea, 12 miles from downtown Cleveland.
Cedarville announces dean’s list
Cedarville University, of Cedarville, Ohio, has announced its dean’s honors list for the fall 2020 semester. To be named to the list, a student must obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Among those honored was:
Monticello – Renee King
Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,550 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study. For information, visit www.cedarville.edu.