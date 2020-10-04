The DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department announced 10 new positive tests for COVID-19 in the two counties on Friday, six in DeWitt and four in Piatt.
Cases ranged from a two-year-old in Farmer City to a 100-year-old woman in Clinton.
The health department reported 19 new cases in DeWitt County between Monday and Friday of last week. Piatt County recorded 14 new cases in that time.
“If you’re having respiratory signs and symptoms and/or fever, stay home and contact your doctor. What may be sniffles and 'cold-like' symptoms to you could be much more severe for someone you come in close contact with. Close contact as defined by the CDC is closer than six feet for at least 15 minutes or more – with or without a mask,” said Health Department Administrator David Remmert. “Masks and face coverings significantly reduce transmission rates, but they do not negate them.”
He added that cooperation is needed to stem the spread of coronavirus.
“We’re having many individuals who are withholding information about close contacts. We respect privacy and any information we receive is confidential. We’re just trying to slow the spread of this infection by preventing further exposures. We must all work together in order to stop the spread,” he said.
DeWitt County, which now has totaled 158 cases, is currently on the Illinois Department of Public Health warning list due to positivity rates higher than state target numbers.
Piatt County has 159 cases, but has seen its residents test more, so its positivity rate is lower and is not on the warning list.
Free testing Oct. 11
The IDPH mobile testing unit will provide free COVID-19 tests from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11 at the health department located at 5924 Revere Road in Clinton.