Thomas Wayne Phillips, 63, of Rantoul passed away at 9:24 p.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023 at his residence.
Wayne was born Nov.11, 1959 in Colorado Springs, CO to Claude T. and Geneva Faye (Jordan) Phillips.
Wayne is survived by his daughters, Danielle Phillips and Jaci Phillips both of Rantoul; grandchildren, Dorrian, Jamison, Aundreha, Mikaela, Noah, Airiana, Jazmaun, and Thomas; brothers, Claude Dean Phillips of Bement, Phil Phillips of Decatur; and sister, Angela Jean Gocking of Springfield, Tenn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sandra Jean Phillips, and brother Thomas Edwin Phillips.
Wayne was a truck driver. He loved skydiving, airplanes, shooting his bow and arrows, plants, and gardening.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello with a service starting at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be held in Bement Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or The Ansar Shrine.
