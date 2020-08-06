Two requests were approved by the Piatt County Zoning Board of Appeals on July 23, but concern from neighbors convinced the ZBA to vote against recommending a third.
Justin Blackburn had applied for a setback variation to allow a 32 by 96-foot shed to be placed as close as two feet from the edge of his property at 1465 N 300 East in rural Cisco. Zoning code requires a 25-foot setback in land zoned A-1 Agriculture.
Lynnea Blackburn said the shed would house equipment for their cattle. She did not think it would actually come as close as two feet to the property line, but that “we wanted to cover ourselves and give ourselves enough room” and felt it would be between two and 10 feet from neighboring lot lines.
Andy Lawhead said his family is building a home just north of the Blackburn property.
“We chose to live in the country so that we would not be as close to neighbors. We like that Piatt County has setback requirements,” said Lawhead in opposing the variance.
Caleb Ronquist, representing Liautaud Development, also spoke out against the variance. Liautaud owns land to the east and south of the Blackburns.
ZBA members asked whether the shed could go elsewhere on the five-acre parcel.
“Without having to take down a bunch of trees, no,” answered Blackburn. She added that moving to the other side of the property would necessitate a relocation of pasture for the cattle.
ZBA Chairman Loyd Wax said, “my preference would be for you to find some other spot as opposed to right adjacent to the property line.”
The board voted 5-0 against recommending the variance, which now goes to the full county board for consideration on Aug. 12.
Two items approved
ZBA members recommended the county approve two zoning issues:
–A special use permit for Renee Noice to operate a hair salon in her property at 1852 N 1300 East Road in Monticello; and
–A variation for James Yeager to construct a 40 by 48-foot shed with 15 feet of his residential property located at 10 Wood Drive, Monticello.
No one objected to those two requests. They also go to the county board on Aug. 12.