MONTICELLO – At least two quality candidates have applied for the vacant Piatt County Emergency Management Agency position and will be interviewed next week, Piatt County officials said.
“We have received several applications,” said County Zoning Administrator Keri Nusbaum. “Quite a few of them have no experience that relates to this position, but we have received three that do.”
Two of those applicants will be asked to meet with the EMA Committee on April 4 for interviews.
“Both are really good applicants and are local,” said current EMA Director Rob Bross, whose resignation takes effect March 31. “Being local helps. You know the players involved and it’s not like starting from scratch.”
Bross was named the Monticello Police Chief last month, but has promised to assist the agency on a volunteer basis until a new director is appointed.
The position is half-time (16 hours) and pays $16,000 per year.
“We may have to re-assess that at some point,” Bross said. “The state is requiring more and more training. Also, they require a number of exercises. Some of them are full-scale events and it can be a time-staking process, especially the time it takes leading up to get such an event organized.”
The position was formerly full-time, but was cut to half-time at the beginning of the new fiscal year in December 2020. At the time, Michael Holmes was on sick leave and was dismissed in January. He later filed a federal lawsuit against the county, claiming violations of the Family Medical Leave Act, which is still pending.
The committee is also looking to fill a part-time position. Former Monticello Police Chief John Carter held that position, but left after he resigned his position as police chief. That pays $5,000 for approximately four hours of work per week.
“The part-time director should work in cooperation with the full-time director and be able to step in when necessary,” said Committee Member Gail Jones.
The deadline for applying for the position was last Friday.
The committee hopes to make a decision on a hire next month.