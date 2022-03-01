CHAMPAIGN — The Inspire Your Wedding Showcase will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 6 at Carmon's in downtown Champaign.
The wedding will be a premier, interactive, immersive and inspirational experience for couples to create a magical day.
Inspire Your invites engaged couples to learn, connect, design and book services to take their wedding to the next level. Attendees will experience:
— Pop Up Shops: “Color & Texture” by BBJ Linen & La Tavola Linen; “Lounge Furniture” by Flowers by Kristine and “Mom’s Say Yes!” by Michelle’s Bridal & Tuxedo;
— Real wedding design looks created by a curated team of vendors, complimentary champagne and sweet and savory bites, a trend bar featuring specialty cocktails by Punch, the chance to win a 4-day, 3-night trip to Las Vegas or Lake Tahoe, connect with more than 40 vendors and walk away with a reusable swag bag by Polished Prints.
This year’s presenting venue is Carmon’s. The new 10,000 square feet of modern industrial space, located in a repurposed historic gem in downtown Champaign. Designed with exposed beams, polished concrete floors, and a stunning 25 foot lofted sassafras ceiling, for up to 500 guests in style with plenty of room.
Learn more about the showcase at www.inspire-your.com for event details, location, schedule, sponsors, vendors and tickets. Inspire Your information is also available on Instagram @letyouinspireyou, and Facebook and Pinterest @InspireYour.
Inspire Your is a premier wedding and event planning company.